Third Man Records celebrating 10 years in Detroit on Black Friday with live music, new merch & more

Third Man Records is celebrating 10 years in Detroit's Cass Corridor this November, with a special celebration on Black Friday.

Located at 441 W. Canfield, the store opened on Black Friday in 2015 and will celebrate all day long on Nov. 28.

“We’re really excited to celebrate ten years in Detroit,” said Roe Peterhans of Third Man Records. “There’s going to be giveaways that day, live DJ music, an open bar, and some incredible new product launches — it’s going to be a great time to come down, shop, and just experience the energy of the place.”

With the induction of The White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month, Third Man will debut brand-new White Stripes merchandise and vinyl that has never been sold in stores, plus a special box set collection.

“We’ve got some great new White Stripes product celebrating that moment, along with brand-new Third Man releases, a Jack-White-endorsed guitar pedal, and a beautiful new watch collaboration with Shinola that celebrates vinyl-making,” Peterhans said.

Third Man will also offer its one-of-a-kind tours through the holidays of its pressing plant, recording studio and mastering suite.

Watch below: Jack White takes us on a tour of Third Man Records' new pressing plant in 2017

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the biggest in-store happenings from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s rewarding to still be thriving after ten years — to see growth, creativity, and people of all ages inspired by what happens here. When visitors come in, they find surprises around every corner. It’s not just a record store; it’s a full sensory experience of sight, sound, and music being made right in front of you," Peterhans said.