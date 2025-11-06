Sixth suspect arrested in alleged terror plot, another appears in Detroit courtroom

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged Halloween terror plot in Michigan, the FBI said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that a sixth person was arrested earlier this week in Washington state.

"This was another individual allegedly providing material support," Patel said.

Another suspect, Ayob Nasser, whose name was added to the 92-page federal complaint, appeared in front of a federal judge in downtown Detroit. He stood mute to the charges he's facing alleging domestic terrorism with multiple co-conspirators.

Three of Nasser's loved ones left federal court after declining to comment on his behalf. He's accused of helping to plan a terrorist attack in support of ISIS.

7 News Detroit spoke with former federal Prosecutor Matthew Schneider, who predicted more charges.

"Now another person has been charged, and I think additional people will be charged. Maybe not on the federal level but at least on the state level because this case involves juveniles," he explained.

The FBI said the people involved are 16 to 20 years old from Dearborn. The FBI raided homes on Friday and a storage facility in Inkster.

Nasser is 19 and, according to the federal complaint, he and his alleged co-conspirators Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud bought AR-style rifles and accessories, 1,600 rounds of ammunition, tactical gear and more, some of which was recovered at the storage facility in Inkster.

The suspects also allegedly underwent firearms training, conspired with others over group chats and allegedly scoped out Ferndale and Sandusky, Ohio, as possible targets to strike Halloween weekend.

"It looks like the conspirators were trying to go to Cedar Point and were, as the agents says, that they were assessing that to do a possible mass shooting. Of course, we don't know all of that yet, but it looks like that is the direction that the government's case is going, that they're going to show that it wasn't just a local issue but it's a conspiracy that crosses state lines," Schneider explained.

The complaint states Nasser and another person left Dearborn to visit Cedar Point on Sept. 18. They are seen in surveillance footage at the amusement park.

Investigators said the men occasionally entered areas that weren't open to the public and searched online for details about Cedar Point before their visit.

This week, two men from New Jersey were also charged.

7 News Detroit asked Schneider what some of the challenges and implications are with this being a multi-state investigation now, since New jersey is also involved.

"Now that the federal government is spreading this across the country, there is cooperation amongst the U.S. Attorneys Office in different states, the Justice Department is fully on board with this case. So, it looks like there's good cooperation among law enforcement. That makes it very difficult for the defense to overcome this," he explained.

Nasser is being represented by former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's former defense attorney Jim Thomas.

"It's also not surprising that you have really high-quality defense counsel in this case because you've got a sophisticated prosecution," Schneider said. "I don't think that the defense is going to fall down on this case. This will be heavily litigated and it'll be difficult and hard fought on both sides," he added.

Nasser's attorney declined comment at this time. All three suspects are due back in court Monday morning for their detention hearings.