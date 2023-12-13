‘This can’t be real!’ 71-year-old Lapeer County woman wins $300K on holiday scratch-off

(WXYZ) — A 71-year-old Lapeer County woman received quite the holiday surprise when she found out she won $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Peppermint Payout instant game.

According to Michigan Lottery, she bought the winning ticket at a Kroger at 540 South Main Street in Lapeer.

“I like playing the scratch off tickets and I play them quite a bit,” said the player, who is remaining anonymous, in a news release. “I scratched the ticket on the way home from the store, and when I saw I won $300,000, I just kept yelling: ‘This can’t be real!’ I felt like I was in a dream. I called my kids as soon as I got home to tell them the good news.”

The player tells Michigan Lottery that she plans to use her winnings to pay bills, make home improvements and help those in need.

The $5 Peppermint Payout ticket gives players the chance to win prizes from $5 to $300,000.