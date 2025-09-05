'This is beautiful': Sistine Chapel Choir members perform rare concert in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people from all over packed a ballroom in metro Detroit for a chance to see the Pope’s Choir up close and personal Thursday night.

Five members of the Sistine Chapel Choir visited St. John’s Resort in Plymouth from Rome to provide a rare performance of the Vatican sound.

“They said the choir was coming from Rome and I knew I had to be here,” Deborah Whitney of Detroit said.

Many said they couldn’t pass on the rare opportunity to hear the Pope’s Choir perform.

“I saw this on TV on Sunday and sounds like a good idea,” Jerome Rush of Southfield said.

The harmonious and angelic sounds carry the weight of centuries of tradition in every note.

“This doesn’t happen very often. The last time they were here was ’17,” Carol Ready of Rochester said.

It's a sound that draws people in.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” Vicky Carducci of Milford said.

The performance happened inside the Monarch Ballroom of St. John’s Resort.

“My mom has always wanted to see the choir, so when I seen that they were coming, I knew it would be special to bring her,” Jennifer Gomez of Northville said.

The choir's vocals fill the air whenever the pope is ministering.

“I am so happy. This is beautiful — the whole everything,” Vickie Archie of Detroit said.

For many, it was much deeper than just music.

“I’m very close to my faith and this means a lot to me and I know it’s going to be very special,” Carducci said.

“As a Catholic, it renews your faith and you have, I think, more faith in people too,” Ready said.

It was a chance to be transformed to a place and experience something many never have.

“This night is a combination of Dr. Elizabeth Lev, the world’s expert in the Sistine Chapel and five members of the oldest choir in the world, the Pope’s Choir, the Sistine Chapel Choir. So, a thousand people are going to be transformed magically inside the Sistine Chapel,” said Jack Krasula with Anything is Possible Cultural Speaker Series.

A sacred music tradition came to life in metro Detroit for a sold-out performance following a solemn mass led by Bishop Emeritus John Quinn.

“We’re just so grateful because it really shows how eager the people are in our area for an event like this, and it makes us very happy,” said David Difranco, chief executive officer of Corporate Travel, which hosted the event.

The event united art and music in a powerful celebration, bringing the sounds of St. Peter’s Basilica to Plymouth.

