'This is pretty spectacular." Cass Tech celebrating 27 co-valedictorians in class of 2023

(WXYZ) — Cass Technical High School in Detroit recently honored 27 seniors as 2023 class valedictorians. That's right, 27 co-valedictorians.

The 27 seniors at Cass Tech had no idea what their principal had in store for them. They were surprised with lunch at Jo Jo’s restaurant in Detroit to celebrate them all.

"Never 27, this is pretty spectacular," said Dr. Derrick Jones Lopez, Detroit Public Schools Community District Assistant Superintendent for High School Transformation.

One young man who received a full ride to Columbia is one of them, inspired by his sister who was a DACA student but died from complications from lupus.

"I'm doing this as a way to honor her and my parents," said Ismael Olivarz, one of the co-valedictorians.

And during COVID, one young lady not only stayed on top of her school work online but she kept her siblings focused, too. She was acting as tutor, sibling and parent when her mom was at work.

"With that, I had to make an example of myself and be an example for them so that they could see what success could look like," said Erykah Boynton, one of the co-valedictorians.

Her counselor wanted her extraordinary kindness and leadership at home to be recognized.

"When you're trying to make sure that three people are where they should be and you're trying to make sure you take care of yourself as well, I just think she's an amazing young lady,"said Lisa Gooden, a counselor at Cass Tech.

Each of them received medallions that they will wear on graduation day proudly.

"I want to be an orthodontist and get my own practice and eliminate healthcare disparities in my community," said Mariama Stewart, another co-valedictorian.

The celebration was all made possible by an Cass Tech Alumni Association grant.

It's a proud and historic moment to be celebrated and remembered for years to come.

