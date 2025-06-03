'This is really devastating': Firefighters raced to save century-old church on Detroit's west side

DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — A fire raced through a century-old church on Detroit's side overnight. Detroit firefighters moved fast to save as much history at St. Agnes Church as they could.

A witness sent us a video in the report below, showing huge flames shooting into the air. This happened at the now-closed church, along Rosa Parks and West Bethune Street, near Henry Ford Hospital and the Motown Museum.

St. Agnes Church and Rectory burned for over an hour. The rectory building is a complete loss, and residents came outside around 1 a.m. to see both of these historic buildings up in flames.

"It was just some big flames. Very hot ... big flames," said Victoria Braxton, who lives nearby. "We seen it spread from one building to the next building. It was sad...it’s horrible, it has a lot of history."

"You see the grass is still being cut, to walk outside like this, this is really devastating, for real," said Ashlie Cummings. "Come now, they're trying to build Detroit back up."

The church congregation had its first Mass in 1914. Residents say the now-abandoned buildings were being rehabilitated.

Firefighters had to cut through fencing to help douse the flames. About 40 firefighters took an hour to get this two-alarm fire under control.

Crews sprayed the church's roof to keep the fire from spreading. Some of the inside did get damaged, but Senior Chief Craig Binder with the Detroit Fire Department is hoping the quick and aggressive response helped save the historic structure.

"Looks like some of the rafters and some of the beams have some char, and it did burn through the roof in some spots, but as you see in comparison to the rectory, it turned out pretty well," Senior Chief Binder told us.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.