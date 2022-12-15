Thousands at risk of water shutoffs in new year as Detroit moratorium set to end

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of people in Detroit could be at risk of losing access to clean drinking water in the new year.

This comes as a moratorium on water shutoffs, which was put in place during the pandemic by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is set to end Jan. 1, 2023.

"Now that the crisis is over, on January 1st, the moratorium will end for some customers. I say that because we have put in place a lifeline program for low-income customers that will ensure that they won’t see a service interruption," said Gary Brown with the city's Water and Sewerage Department.

The Lifeline Plan is described as Detroit’s first income-based water affordability program. The city says people who are eligible can use up to 4,500 gallons of water every month at a fixed rate. Families face additional charges for any additional water used.

The fixed rate is separated by three tiers with the lowest rate being $18 per month. Each tier is based on how close a family's income is to the federal poverty level. There are also opportunities for some to have their water bill debts paid off as a part of the assistance programs.

The city estimates of the more than 240,000 people using city water, around 60,000 people are behind on their bills. Brown says of those behind on payments, they believe around 49,000 people qualify for assistance.

"The Lifeline Plan is in effect. We have more than 8,000 customers signed up for it. We also have contractors going door to door to 49,000 homes of customers we know are behind in their bills with tablets, and they’re signing up residents on the spot," Brown said.

Brown says so far, around 16,000 people are signed up for an assistance repayment plan or the Lifeline Plan.

"We believe there’s a need for an extension on the moratorium into 2023 to allow for full recruitment of residents into the program," said Monica Lewis-Patrick with We The People Detroit. "We do applaud the water department and Mr. Brown for at least making an effort to do some door knocking, but we know that many community members are transient during times when they don’t have water or other utilities that they need and because of that, we may still miss a particular household in need of these services."

Lewis-Patrick is the president and CEO with We the People Detroit. The grassroots group has been advocating for long-term water affordability in the city for years, talking to some of the most impacted residents.

She says WTP has invested in educational materials and marketing to get the word out about the Lifeline Plan. However, she insists city residents need more time to sign up for the water assistance programs before ending the moratorium.

"It's critical for the community, for those thousands of families to get access to this relief, but it's still not going to be enough for a long-term permanent plan. We don't want Detroiters to be deceived that they're getting something permanently," she started. "They're getting a pilot program that's providing a progressive water assistance program, but it's still not going to meet the needs of those persons that don't have the economic wherewithal to actually bare the ever increasing costs of water."

Lewis-Patrick says she's also concerned about homes where multiple families live and their ability to stay within the 4,500 gallon a month limit.

"While we applaud the city for making efforts to put into place a water affordability program, it’s not yet tested by time, it’s not been tested by performance. There’s still so many uncertainties," said Mark Fancher, who is the staff attorney for the Racial Justice Project of the American Civil Liberties Union. "We have clients that have attempted to enroll in the program and they’ve been unsuccessful."

The ACLU, Michigan Poverty Law Program and NAACP are all a part of a federal lawsuit against the city. They say the goal is to restore water service to residents and prevent future shutoffs. Fancher says this is the second lawsuit filed in the last few years regarding watershutoffs but is a part of a fight against water shutoffs that began in the early 2000s.

"Water is a necessity. It’s no different than oxygen. People need oxygen to live and when you expose thousands of households to the conditions that can flow from not having water, then you set them up for catastrophe," Fancher said. "There is the real possibility that as of January 1, there will still be thousands of households in Detroit that have not yet enrolled in the lifeline program."

Fancher also added COVID-19 and other waterborne illness are still a real threat. He says that's why he and his co-counsel are asking the court to maintain the status quo.

"We do not want to shut anyone off but since the moratorium has been in place, we've lost $40 million a year in revenue and that revenue gets passed on in rates in the next years budget, which is hurting the very people we're trying to help," Brown said.

As the lawsuits continue pending, Brown and advocates are urging people to sign up for the city programs available now to see if they qualify for any relief.

"Simply make the phone call to Wayne Metro. As soon as you make the call, you’re in the moratorium, you’re good. You don’t have to be accepted into the program. You just have to make the call and make an appointment," Brown said.

To learn if you qualify for the DWSD water assistance program, call the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency at 313-386-9727 or use their universal application on their website.