Thousands prepare for Thanksgiving travel at Detroit Metro Airport

(WXYZ) — Whether you're planning to travel by plane, train, or car for Thanksgiving, you'll be one of tens of millions of people heading out.

According to AAA, nearly 82 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving travel season, which officially starts on Tuesday and goes through Monday, Dec. 1.

It's no secret that air travel has had its fair share of challenges this year, most recently with delays and cancellations during the government shutdown. Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest days.

Flights are looking pretty good at Detroit Metro Airport, with FlightAware showing no cancellations this morning and only three delays, which is good news for the thousands expected to move through airports in the coming days.

Six million people are projected to be taking domestic flights during the Thanksgiving period, according to AAA. That's up 2% from last year.

During last year's period, DTW saw about a million people. We caught up with some people at DTW on Tuesday morning to hear what they're saying about traveling during one of the busiest times of the year.

"As long as you get here early enough, I don’t think you’ll have a problem," Richard Herbert, who is flying to Punta Cana, said.

"Get here early. We’ve been very lucky to get through fast, but the one time we don't, we know we’re going to get caught. But it’s pretty good today, we walked right through," Crystal and Jason Congdon said.

