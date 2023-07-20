Thousands without power as storms move through Southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands are without power in Southeast Michigan Thursday as storms move through the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and a severe thunderstorm watch were issued for parts of Southeast Michigan.

As of 5:50 p.m., 80,255 DTE Energy customers without power, according to their outage map. They also said 672 crews were out in the field.

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smart phone or tablet.