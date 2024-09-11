Three arrested in barricade situation on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three suspects were arrested early this morning in Detroit in a barricade situation on the city's west side.

Live Interview: 7 News Detroit talks to MSP PIO Lt. Michael Shaw after arrests made in barricade situation

According to Michigan State Police, around 6 a.m. this morning, MSP's Emergency Support Team was helping the County of Macomb's Enforcement team with a narcotics warrant when someone in the apartment with a gun came up to the door.

With the gun being seen, the scene on Greenfield Road was treated as a barricade situation.

Ultimately, the three suspects were arrested, with MSP working to investigate the scene and helping to evacuate residents who live near the scene.

As of 7:45 a.m., Greenfield Road is closed between McNichols and Florence.

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.