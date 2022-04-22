Three in custody following shoot out with Detroit police

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a shoot out with Detroit Police.

According to police, the incident began at a gas station on Schoolcraft on Detroit’s west side.

One person in custody is suffering from gunshot wounds following the incident.

Police say a man and two women were riding in a pick-up truck deemed wanted by police.

Police say the suspects attempted to flee from the scene and the driver attempted to run over officers.

That’s when gun fire was exchanged from the opposing parties.

Detroit Police shot the driver of the vehicle who then sped away.

After a chase, police say the truck was left abandoned on Warren, just south of Grand River.

With the help of their Canine Unit, Detroit Police were able to track down the suspects.

The male driver was sent to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. One female suspect in custody was treated by EMS on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.