3 mass shooting victims reach $29.5 million settlement with Michigan State University

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three victims of the on-campus mass shooting at Michigan State in 2023 have reached settlements with the university totaling nearly $30 million.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

3 mass shooting victims reach $29.5 million settlement with MSU

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a gunman opened fire on MSU's campus in February of that year. The three students killed were all from metro Detroit: Grosse Pointe natives Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson and Clawson native Alexandria Verner.

Watch our previous coverage of that shooting

Today marks two years since three students killed in MSU shooting; a lawsuit update & honoring the victims

MSU has agreed to pay a total of $29.75 million to students Nathan Statly, Troy Forbush and Yukai "John" Hao, announced Gurel Mills and Grewal Law, the law firms representing the students. All three students suffered life-altering gunshot wounds, with Hao's injuries paralyzing him.

"These settlements bring closure to one chapter of these survivors’ healing journeys," the law firms said in a joint statement. "Grewal Law and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman are honored to assist in obtaining justice for these remarkable young men."

When reached for comment about the settlements, MSU provided 7 News Detroit with the statement below:

“Michigan State University understands the depth of the impact of the events of February 13 and extends our deepest condolences to those injured and to their families and loved ones. Our university community stands with them and continues to work with them as they heal and recover from the tragedy. While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families.”

After an interview request, the Statly family provided the following statement on Nathan's behalf:

“We are extremely grateful MSU is helping Nate and the other injured students. We now have the peace of mind that his medical and caregiving needs due to his severe brain and physical injuries will be supported through his lifetime. We would trade everything for him to get his life and independence back and to never have experienced any of this. Since that is not possible, we will just keep going forward- his strength and his determination are our inspiration.

The family also stated they never sued the university or filed a lawsuit, and that they had to file the intent to sue. They say MSU chose to support the students without having to go to court.

Related Video: Family of MSU shooting survivor Nate Statly talks about his recovery and struggles