PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced the arrest of three men captured in a sex sting where the suspects are accused of attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 16.

Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston; Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills; and John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna were all arrested Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Independence Township. According to the sheriff, they have all been charged with four felonies:

Child sexually abusive material – felony: up to 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine

Computers – Using to commit a crime: 10-20 years and/or $10,000 fine

Children – Accosting for Immoral Purposes: four years and/or $4,000 fine

Computers – Using to commit a crime: 4-10 years

They were arraigned Saturday in 52-1 District Court in Novi. Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Haritash, and $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Prausa and Dingens. They were each released on bond Saturday. The court ordered they have no contact with children who are not related to them while on bond. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Police say the men were caught in a computer sting where officers were portraying a fictitious girl. Bouchard says that during the sting hundreds of people from all over the country expressed interest in the 'girl'.

This is the second sting the sheriff's office has run in as many months. In June to men were arrested and charged in a similar operation.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team and Computer Crimes Unit, as well as the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the sting.