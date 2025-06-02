Three suspects arrested for alleged human trafficking, money laundering in metro Detroit massage parlors

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been arrested in connection to alleged human trafficking and money laundering across massage parlors in three metro Detroit cities, according to the West Bloomfield Township Police Department.

Through the department's SONIC Task Force, police say they were able to dismantle the operation taking place in businesses in Novi, Farmington, and Livonia.

Investigators believe that the female victims were coerced in performing sex acts under the guise of legitimate massage services. Police tell us that the women, many of whom were transported from out of state, were allegedly being forced to work at these parlors under exploitative conditions.

West Bloomfield Police say the three suspects are believed to have profited from this operation. They say that Novi Police Department, West Bloomfield Police Department, Farmington Hills Police Department, Farmington Hills Police Directed Patrol Unit, Shelby Township Police Department, Common Ground, Care House of Oakland County, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office helped with the arrests.