Tickets for the return of 'Hamilton' in Detroit go on sale in January

(WXYZ) — Award-winning musical "Hamilton" is returning to the Fisher Theatre this spring for another series of performances.

The hit show will play at the Fisher from April 29 through May 17. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

According to Broadway in Detroit, there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances, and details for the lottery will be announced closer to the show's start.

There is a maximum of eight tickets per account for the performances.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Detroit engagement should be made through BroadwayInDetroit.com," Producer Jeffrey Seller, a metro Detroit native, said.

The show, based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton, blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway with music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, 1 p.m. matinees on Sunday and Sunday evening performances at 7 p.m.

There will be an open caption performance on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m. and an ASL performance on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m.