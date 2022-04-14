Watch
News

Tickets on sale for 31st annual Detroit Music Awards being held virtually

Detroit skyline_downtown detroit
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Detroit skyline_downtown detroit
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 06:21:58-04

(WXYZ) — The 31st annual Detroit Music Awards are being held virtually once again this year starting Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

The award show celebrates Detroit music and recognizes Detroit musicians on local, regional and national levels.

It will feature performances by:

  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Johnny Bee & The Murder Hornets
  • J.T. Harding
  • Pamela Wise
  • Polo Frost
  • GiGi
  • BLK BOK
  • Stacey HotWaxx Hale featuring Nikki-O
  • Mac Saturn
  • An All-Star Gospel Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace”
  • The cast of Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

"Our mission is to support and nurture this music community and to create a network for musicians that cuts across all genres and styles," the award show said in a description.

Tickets are on sale now and cost only $5. It gets you unlimited virtual replay from Sunday, April 24 through Sunday, May 1.

Visit their website to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website