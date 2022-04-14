Tickets on sale for 31st annual Detroit Music Awards being held virtually

(WXYZ) — The 31st annual Detroit Music Awards are being held virtually once again this year starting Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.
The award show celebrates Detroit music and recognizes Detroit musicians on local, regional and national levels.
It will feature performances by:
- Greta Van Fleet
- Johnny Bee & The Murder Hornets
- J.T. Harding
- Pamela Wise
- Polo Frost
- GiGi
- BLK BOK
- Stacey HotWaxx Hale featuring Nikki-O
- Mac Saturn
- An All-Star Gospel Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace”
- The cast of Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”
"Our mission is to support and nurture this music community and to create a network for musicians that cuts across all genres and styles," the award show said in a description.
Tickets are on sale now and cost only $5. It gets you unlimited virtual replay from Sunday, April 24 through Sunday, May 1.