Tigers bat boy Frankie Boyd named to 2025 All-Star game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers bat boy Frankie Boyd has been named to the 2025 MLB All-Star game, the franchise and MLB announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd has been part of the Bat Boy crew since 2017, earning high praise from players in the clubhouse.

Boyd and Philadelphia Phillies bat boy Adam Crognale will be in Atlanta next week for the All-Star festivities.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 (8 p.m. ET, Fox). Barring any last minute additions with injuries, Four Tigers players will participate in the game: pitcher Tarik Skubal, infielder Gleyber Torres and outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez.