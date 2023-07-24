TikTok to allow users to create text posts

(WXYZ) — TikTok announced Monday they are rolling out text posts to their users. This is the first time text-based posts are being implemented on the video-based platform.

The new text posts allow for users to create vertical texts similar to Instagram Stories or Snapchat. Text posts allow users to share their stories, poems, lyrics, and more.

“With text posts, we're expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we've seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” TikTok announced Monday in a statement.

This comes with TikTok simplifying the posting process. When users go to create a post, they will have the option of choosing photo, video, and text.

Users can engage with text posts by using hashtags and stickers. Users can also use various background colors and add sound to enhance the text featured.

TikTok’s announcement comes in the aftermath of many changes within the social media landscape. Threads, Meta’s answer to Twitter was launched earlier this month and utilizes a similar microblogging layout to Twitter. While Twitter is being rebranded as “X” and is dropping the iconic bird logo.