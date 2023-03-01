Tim McGraw headlining WYCD Hoedown at Pine Knob on May 20

(WXYZ) — Country music superstar Tim McGraw will headline the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown this spring at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

McGraw will be joined by several artists performing across two stages at Pine Knob on Saturday, May 20. Main stage performances will include Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton before McGraw closes out the night.

The show starts at 3 p.m. and artists who are performing on the festival stage will be announced soon.

“There’s one artist that we have wanted for Hoedown for years and it’s Tim McGraw!” Program Director Tim Roberts said. “YCD Nation is ready for this epic show at Pine Knob!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. on TicketMaster