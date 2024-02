Detroit's own Tim Robinson, the star of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave" will be coming to Detroit and the Fox Theatre this spring.

Robinson and his co-creator, Zach Kanin, will be at the Fox for "I Think You Should Leave Live" on Friday, April 5.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open 60 minutes before the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9.