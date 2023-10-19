Tim Robinson bringing vegan coney dogs to Los Angeles for a limited time

Comedian Tim Robinson, who is from metro Detroit, is bringing vegan coney dogs to Los Angeles for a limited time starting this weekend.

Robinson, from Netflix's "I Think You Should Leave," as well as "Saturday Night Live" and "Detroiters," partnered with Plant Power Fast Food to bring the vegan take on the Michigan cult favorite.

A press release for the announcement lets people know that the coney is so popular it's served "at weddings, parties, and even at funerals in the Midwest and beyond."

They are also selling limited-edition hats and t-shirts online, and all profits from the sales of the coney and the merchandise will support the non-profit Youth Climate Save.

"Teaming up with Tim to put a vegan twist on one of his home state dishes has been exciting for us. Being able to channel our combined passions into supporting the incredible work of activist Genesis Butler is fulfilling as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for our entire team," Plant Power Fast Food Zach Vouga said in a statement.