Timberland opening 1st store in Downtown Detroit in November

(WXYZ) — Timberland is opening its first standalone store of 2025 in Downtown Detroit, 7 News Detroit has confirmed.

The 1,400-square-foot store, located at 1217 Woodward Ave., is the first standalone store in metro Detroit. There is a Timberland Outlet Store at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

The Timberland Woodward Street store will carry an assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. The footwear, according to the company, will feature iconic silhouettes like the 6-inch premium waterproof boots, field boots and more.

It officially opens on Friday, Nov. 14, with planned activations during the weekend on Nov. 15-16. Those activations include GWP boot customizations, the 13-foot Big Boot driving around the area and parked out front, and more.

During the grand opening of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on Oct. 25-26, Tmberland will also host a pre-launch activation that includes a scavenger hunt, giveaways, customizations and more.

