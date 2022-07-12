TIME Magazine names Detroit one of the world's great places to explore in 2022

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has been named one of the world's great places in 2022 by TIME Magazine.

The list of the 50 greatest places in the world was released by the magazine this week, and it includes "50 extraordinary destinations to explore."

"Nearly 10 years after Detroit filed for bankruptcy, travelers can now play a role in the city’s vibrant economic recovery by simply driving through. Detroit was recently selected as home of the USA’s first electric-vehicle charging road, solidifying its title once again as the Motor City—but for the modern age," TIME wrote.

The magazine also listed plans for different food offerings that are opening in the city, and a planned increase in new hotel rooms that are currently in development.

“Visitors come to Detroit to experience our world-changing music scene, the heartbeat of American innovation, and vibrant culinary possibilities, but they fall in love with the people and the stories of our region,” Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “Visit Detroit proudly embraces our role in attracting millions of visitors every year, and now that TIME has named Detroit one of the World’s Greatest Places, we look forward to welcoming even more.”

Detroit was one of only five cities in the U.S. included on the list. The others were Park City, Utah, Miami, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.