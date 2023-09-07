TIMELINE: Big moments in the UAW contract fight with the Big 3

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union is preparing to strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — with the deadline for a new contract on Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Here's a timeline of the major moments so far, starting with the last strike in 2019.

September 15, 2019

Back in 2019, the UAW went on strike against General Motors after the two failed to reach a tentative agreement. At the time, 48,000 UAW-GM workers walked off the job.

The strike lasted 40 days.

October 16, 2019

A tentative agreement was reached with the UAW and General Motors.

October 25, 2019

The UAW-GM contract was officially ratified by members and the strike ended on day 40.

March 25, 2023

Shawn Fain is elected the new president of the UAW after a run-off election. Fain had campaigned on the platform of taking on the Big Three to restore concessions the union had made in the past.

June 16, 2023

Fain issued a strong warning while speaking to members that the union was preparing for strikes against Ford, GM and Stellantis.

July 13, 2023

Contract negotiations began between the UAW and the Big Three. The day before, Fain announced there would be no public handshake ceremony and instead, he traveled around the area to meet UAW members.

August 2-4, 2023

The UAW presented Ford, GM and Stellantis with its list of demands going forward in contract negotiations. It first presented them to Stellantis, then to GM and finally to Ford.

The 10 demands are:



Eliminate tiers: It's wrong to make any worker second class. Substantial wage increases: we're demanding double-digit pay raises. Restore COLA - It's Cost of Living Adjustments that made sure working-class communities thrived for decades. Defined benefit pension for all workers Re-establish retiree medical benefits. Significantly increase retiree pay. Right to strike over plant closures; The Big Three have closed 65 plants over the last 20 years. Working family protection program End abuse of temp workers. And the one grabbing a lot of attention is a 32-hour work week instead of the traditional 40.

"We have to get back to a standard where we have a quality of life for our members. These are quality-of-life issues," said Fain.

August 9, 2023

Stellantis submitted a proposal to the UAW for a new contract, but Fain threw it in the trash during a Facebook Live.

August 23, 2023

The UAW held a practice picket in front of the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

“We don’t want to strike, but if we have to, we will. If we don’t get a fair contract, we’re willing to walk out,” Tiffany Ogletree, a Stellantis employee.

August 25, 2023

Fain announced that 97% of UAW workers voted yes to authorize a strike against the Big Three.

While a strike authorization vote passing doesn’t mean a picket line is imminent, workers say it is a strong show of force and offers leverage at the bargaining table if the union cannot strike a deal with the automakers by the end of the negotiation period.

August 31, 2023

The UAW and Fain said it filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and GM, arguing they failed to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands.

At the time, Ford was the only company to make a counteroffer, but Fain said it rejected most of the union's proposal.

In a statement, Stellantis said the unfair labor charges are not based on fact, and that it will vigorously defend itself against them.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” the statement said. “We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.”

GM said it strongly refutes the union's labor accusation.

“We believe it has no merit and is an insult to the bargaining committees,” GM said in a statement. “We have been hyper-focused on negotiating directly and in good faith with the UAW and are making progress.”

September 4, 2023

Speaking to reporters on Labor Day, President Joe Biden said he is not worried about a UAW strike against the Big Three.

"No, I'm not worried about a strike," Biden said. "It's not gonna happen."

UAW President Shawn Fain said he was shocked by Biden's statement.

“He must know something we don’t know. Maybe the companies plan on walking in and giving us our demands on the night before, I don’t know, but he’s on the inside on something I don’t know about," Fain said. "Our intent is not to strike. Our intent is to get a fair agreement. That’s been our intent from Day One."

September 6, 2023

Fain said on Sept. 6 that the union planned to on strike against any Detroit automaker that didn't reach a new agreement by the time the contract expires.

Speaking to the AP, Fain said that the union would have to give up some of its demands, but the plan would be to strike if a deal isn't reached.