Tips drivers should know before heading out in the expected winter storm

(WXYZ) — As a winter storm moves toward metro Detroit with expected freezing rain, sleet and snow possible, AAA is reminding drivers to prepare their cars for the storm.

AAA said they expect to receive a high number of road service calls for extrications, dead batteries and flat tires.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if you can,” AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

AAA’s Tips for Stranded Motorists on the Roadside

Stay in the vehicle. Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe.

To make the gas last longer, don’t leave the car running.

Avoid driving on the shoulders or medians of highways to get around the traffic jam.

Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent stops for charging and identify the location of charging stations before you hit the road.

AAA Safety Tips While on the Road

If you must be on the road, check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.

Pack a well-stocked emergency kit with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush.

Always drive at a safe speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.

Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.

Allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles and plows, stay at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle’s left

Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid

If you get stuck in snow or ice, straighten the wheel and accelerate slowly. Add sand or cat litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.

If your tires lose traction, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.

Slow Down, Move Over. Avoid driving on shoulders or medians so first responders, tow truck operators and emergency vehicles can get to stranded motorists who are in dangerous roadside conditions.

Preparing your Vehicle for the Winter Road

If driving cannot be avoided, motorists can help keep their vehicles on the road safe by checking the following: