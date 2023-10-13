Tips for pedestrians to stay safe when walking near roads

Keeping our roads safe not only includes looking out for other drivers, but pedestrians as well.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and crash data from the State of Michigan shows just how dangerous being a pedestrian can be.

Last year, there were 2,026 crashes involving pedestrians. Of those, 173 people were killed, and more than 1,500 people were injured.

One of those people is Lee Jensen, a young boy from Waterford. Lee and his brother were playing on a playground at Schoolcraft Elementary when their day of fun took a turn.

“The car just came came ramming in, and bumped me straight right here," he said.

On the way back home from the playground, Lee was hit by a car while walking across Williams Lake Road.

"He went forward, and he didn’t see a car coming from the left side and he got hit by it, and he kind of flung life a ragged doll," his brother, Lucas said.

Their father, Patrick, said he got the call and he didn't know what to expect after hearing his child was hit by a car.

"The way she reacted, something was wrong," he said.

"That’s what he kept repeating, over and over again, 'I need a band aid, I need a band aid,'" their mother, Abby said.

But 7-year-old Lee needed a lot more than a Band Aid.

“It was a skull fracture that was about four inches long, and then he has some bruised ribs," she said.

“I was at the hospital for six days," Lee said.

The boys decided to walk across Williams Lake Road instead of taking a pedestrian bridge.

Making sure to take designated crosswalks or bridges is just one way to keep safe — and a good reminder during National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The time of day and what you wear can also make a difference.

Wearing reflected gear or bright colors. Last year in Michigan — the majority of pedestrian involved crashes happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., so it’s important to make sure you’re seen.

It's also not just up to walkers. Drivers need to be on the lookout.

Michigan Law state drivers must yield to pedestrians at crosswalks. But it’s good practice to be kind and yield in general

Following these tips can be the difference between life and death.

“The only thing that matters is I wake up every day and I am just thankful that Lee is here and Lucas is here and they are alive and they are healthy and we have each other," Abby said.

Abby says she is grateful to the driver who hit Lee. She said he was paying attention when her son ran out into the road, so he was able to avoid a crash that could have been so much worse.

They actually stay in touch, and their families have become friends.