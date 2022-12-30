VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline.

“The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures and arre

sts made by the SID unit started with a simple tip made to the P.A.I.D. hotline. I applaud the dedicated efforts of the officers and investigators who follow up on these tips and work to remove illegal drugs and drug traffickers from Warren neighborhoods. The P.A.I.D. program is yet another example of the community working together with the Police Department to remove drugs from the neighborhoods. Narcotic activity in Warren neighborhoods will not be tolerated. The Warren Police Department will continue to investigate and arrests those individuals involved in narcotics activity,” said William Dwyer, Warren Police Commissioner.

Warren police said in a press release Thursday "Members of the SID Unit observed two targets under investigation meet in the area of 10/Hoover and conduct a drug transaction. Traffic stops were attempted on both vehicles involved in the drug transaction with one vehicle stopping while the other vehicle fled."

In dashcam video obtained from Warren police, suspects can be seen fleeing from police at a high rate of speed before crashing.

Warren police pursuit

"Officers made contact with the stopped vehicle and arrested the adult male and female occupants. Large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine were recovered along with of methamphetamine. Warren Police Officers, with the assistance of the Michigan State Police helicopter air unit, pursued the fleeing vehicle until it crashed in the City of Detroit. The occupants of that vehicle were also arrested."

Two search warrants were executed at residences associated with the subjects. Eight people were arrested with five facing felony drug charges.

"Evidence was recovered from both homes to include sizeable amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and manufacturing materials. Several thousand dollars in cash were also seized. All those arrested were Warren residents," Warren police said.

