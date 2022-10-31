Tips, not Tricks! How to have a spooky but safe Halloween

(WXYZ) — The spookiest day of the year is finally here. Tonight, ghost and goblins will be running through neighborhoods with glee and delight in search of candy. We are sharing some tips on how to have a safe Halloween.

My kids love getting dressed up for Halloween and trick-or-treating. Before we head out the door, I make sure to set expectations. Things don’t always go as planned and accidents can happen. So here’s what parents can do:

- First of all, make sure costumes are easy to walk in and not too cumbersome.

- Also, kids need to clearly see their surroundings, especially at night. So, I’d skip the masks and choose hats or face paint.

- Next, if costumes are dark, use reflective tape or stickers on clothing and bags. Or, carry glow sticks or flashlights - that way drivers on the road can see them.

- And speaking of drivers, kids are often super excited and may dart into the street. So remind children to look both ways before crossing roads. Drivers should drive slowly and be mindful of the ghosts and goblins running about.

- Finally, children should stay together. Any child under the age of 12 should have an adult with them at all times.

Remember, Halloween can be very scary, especially for little ones. It’s a good idea to remind your child that it’s all just pretend. If a child gets scared, it’s ok to skip a house or head home early.

I would make sure the entire family has a healthy meal before heading out. Trick or treating on an empty stomach makes candy extremely hard to resist.

You can also avoid kids eating too much or having a meltdown later that night by setting expectations first. Tell your child they’re allowed a certain amount of candy once they arrive home. Only after the candy has been inspected. And be sure to toss out anything that’s been torn or tampered with.

And if you have a toddler, they should not eat any gum, hard candies, small candies, gummy candy, or anything with whole nuts. Also, candy wrappers and small toys can also be choking hazards.

Finally, if your child has too much candy or you end up with leftovers, you can either freeze or donate candy to troops overseas. To those who are heading out tonight – happy trick or treating and be safe!

