Tips to help parents as their kids go through driving school

With school almost out for the summer, some students will be turning their focus toward a summer driving class with the goal of getting a driver's license.

There are a few things parents can do to help their kids in the learning process.

As a parent, handing over the keys can be an exciting time, but also a scary time, and we have three tips to help you through the process.

Treasure Anderson, 16, is just a few steps away from getting her permit.

"I'm excited to just go to restaurants on my own, and do things just by myself, and have some solitude, and I don't have to depend on anybody else to drive me there or sit with me there," Treasure said.

Her mother, Cindy, said she was very nervous when Treasure started driving.

"Just because it's a lot of crazy drivers out here," Cindy said.

Aisha Hedwood, the owner of Wheel to Drive in Detroit, has some tips to calm those nerves.

The most important tip parents need to know is that they should drive how they want their teens to drive.

"I think parents really need to know to be aware of their own driving habits, right now their teen is just learning how to drive, they are looking at what their parents are doing," she said.

That means no texting and no speeding.

Next, try to stay calm while your teen is behind the wheel. For example, Aisha was calm and collected when Treasure encountered an emergency vehicle.

"So should I just pull over?" Treasure asked.

"We will just pull over as best we can, make a nice smooth stop until he passes," Aisha said.

Finally, start small and work your way up.

"Start off in an area that they are familiar with like the residential neighborhood that you live in, and as you and them become more confident, then increasing those traffic patterns to busier areas, busier situations and streets, and then eventually the freeway," she said.

Treasure had some tips of her own for anyone who might be a bit apprehensive about learning how to rive.

"Just know that everybody is here to help you grow and learn. Just ask questions, practice, and watch YouTube videos if you are still extra nervous," she said.

