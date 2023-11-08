Tips to improve seasonal depression symptoms as we head into winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we move into the colder months, the days are naturally becoming shorter. In December, we’ll have just 9 hours a day of daylight and 15 hours of darkness. And with the shift from Daylight saving time to standard time, soon the sun will set just before 5 pm. If you're one of the 5% of Americans with seasonal affective disorder, this combination can be a paralyzing blow.

But there is help and now is the time to act.

Stacey Cutright has been fighting depression for as long as she can remember, at least since high school.

“I will say it hit me at 15,” Cutright said. ”However, I think that it hit earlier than that, to be honest.”

Stacey says she noticed a seasonal pattern to her depression with low mood, less energy and disruptions in her sleep and eating patterns. Crushing her ability to function, work and care for her family.

“I was on the couch crying all night when my kids went to bed,” she said of her seasonal depression symptoms.

Stacey is among the millions of Americans who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Over the last five years, Google searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder peak in early November.

“The conceptualization at least is that light and weather are primarily driving the mood differences,” said Dr. Philip Cheng.

Dr. Philip Cheng is a Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences. He says the change in light, weather, and the shift back to standard time can also affect our internal clock.

“Disruptions to sleep and circadian rhythms can have negative impacts on mood,” Dr. Cheng said.

And if you already suffer from seasonal depression that can make matters worse.

He says the symptoms of seasonal depression are like those of other forms of depression and can include the feelings Stacey experienced along with feelings of worthlessness or guilt, difficulty thinking or concentration and thoughts of self harm or death.

SAD typically starts between ages 18 and 30 but can impact anyone. - Including children, but depression can present differently in boys and girls.

“Boys or men tend to be more irritable as a form of depression as opposed to sort of the sad, low energy, low mood,” one expert said.

So how do you treat seasonal depression? Depending on the severity there is talk therapy or medication. But a mainstay is light therapy that can be done in the home.

“Sometimes the effects are remarkably quick,” Dr. Cheng said. “Going into the session versus coming out of a session. It's like night and day.”

I use a happy light, which if you get 10,000 lumens or more light therapy can be excellent,” Cutright said.

Stacey also exercises every day, which can help fight depression and regulate your circadian rhythm. But when she can Stacey opts for natural sun and warmth. We caught up with her on a Florida getaway. Her plan - to visit Florida or Texas every couple of months for a reset.

“Just having the sun beam on me,” she said. “I feel refreshed.”

If you’re struggling to get your sleep on track after the time change and the abrupt shift in evening sunlight.

Dr. Cheng suggests shifting your bedtime in 10–15-minute increments over the course of several days to allow your body more time to adjust.

That may be easier than lying in bed for an hour.

And the evidence is clear - improving sleep and treating insomnia can help with depression.

Melatonin can also help regulate your circadian rhythm and maybe improve your sleep.