Tips to keep your internet running fast as kids head back to school

(WXYZ) — As parents and children go back to school, many people will be looking for discounts and deals when it comes to electronics, and tips to keep their internet running at high speeds throughout the year.

Many people deal with internet issues every day. According to Comcast, resolving those issues can be easier than many people expect.

Sometimes, the company said, it's as simple as tightening your cables. Cleaning, dusting, rearranging furniture and more can loosen those connections to the internet, and a loose cable can cause leakage. Comcast said the leakage can lead to significant signal interference, so make sure your cables are finger tight.

Another issue many people have is keeping their modem or WiFi router too far away. For the strongest connection, Comcast says to keep it in a central, elevated location. On the first floor in the middle of the home is the best, according to Comcast.

Also, make sure to keep your equipment updated. Just like a phone or a laptop, internet equipment often needs to download updates from the web. One way to do that is to unplug the unit from the outlet, wait a minute and then plug it back in.

Finally, Comcast is reminding customers that they have an Affordable Connectivity Program that offers a $30 discount on home service. It can be applied to any tier of internet service, and can also be used to pay for Xfinity mobile service. More information is available here for customers.