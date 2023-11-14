Watch Now
News

'To Kill a Mockingbird' coming to the Fisher Theatre March 5-17, 2024; tickets on sale Friday

b-atticus-finch-in-the-courtroom.jpg
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
b-atticus-finch-in-the-courtroom.jpg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 11:08:30-05

The Broadway adaptation of "To Kill A Mockingbird" will be coming to Detroit next year with Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas starring as Atticus Finch.

It will play at the Fisher Theatre from March 5-17, 2024, and is based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available at BroadwayInDetroit.com and then be on sale at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Thomas' performance at Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences, with one outlet, Curtain Up Phoenix, saying it was "A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production." He has performed in several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, as well as winning an Emmy for the series "The Waltons" and

Since launching the tour in March 2022, To Kill a Mockingbird has set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning