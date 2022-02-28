Watch
Today marks 85 years since the automotive Flint sit-down strike

Today is National White Shirt Day
Flint Auto Workers Strike 1937
Daily parades of members of the emergency brigade composed of wives, sisters and sweethearts of sit-down strikers, feature outdoor demonstrations at plant in Flint, Michigan, Feb. 5, 1937. Here part of a march staged during a snowstorm with one couple adding impromptu entertainment. <br/>
Posted at 7:47 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 07:47:40-05

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eighty-five years ago today, the Flint sit-down strike occurred. The strike started in late Dec. 1936 and ended on Feb. 11, 1937 - lasting 44 days.

Today we know it as National White Shirt Day, acknowledging the impact of the union in the auto industry.

According to history.com, the autoworkers at the time were striking to earn the recognition of the UAW as the only agent for General Motors. The strikers wanted GM to stop sending work to plants that were not unionized and wanted a fair wage. This is when the UAW and GM administrated their first contract with each other.

The UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a video announcement Friday that this was one of the most significant victories in the union history by gaining a contract with General Motors Co.

A member from UAW Local 598, based out of Flint, initiated the national day in 1948.

