DETROIT (WXYZ) — Labatt is teaming up with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to host a free 21+ skate night at The Rink in Campus Martius Park.

The “Labatt on Ice” event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 14.

Skaters can expect free skating, skate rentals and a Labatt swag bag.

The event is limited to 300 attendees. People must be 21 and up to attend.

