Top 5 ways to avoid delivery scams ahead of the holidays

(WXYZ) — When it comes to holiday shopping logistics, consumers have it pretty easy these days. People can order practically anything they want online and have it shipped to their door.

But, as you await all of those packages, watch out for scammers, especially when it comes to deliveries.

"People that have seen people taking packages from other people’s porches, unfortunately," Kim Harper of Southfield said.

Harper also said she's concerned about texts with delivery scams.

"A lot of times you’ll get texts that say, ‘Your order has been delayed or whatever. Click here to check on it.’ I never click on those. I go directly to the site I ordered from," she said.

Melanie Duquesnel, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan, encourages people to avoid falling for text scams or online shopping scams.

“The shipping scam would be tracking, your package tracking," she said.

She said scammers will send an email or text posing as a company like UPS or FedEx prompting you to click a link.

“The malware is what they're going for. They want to either disable your computer or figure out your personal information," Duquesnel said.

Here are the BBB's top five ways to avoid delivery scams

Don't click on any links. Go to your delivery carrier's website directly if you have questions Get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically Request a signature. It costs extra, but packages will not be dropped off when you're not there Have your package delivered to your workplace or a trusted neighbor Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering

Contact the seller immediately if something is wrong.

Duquesnel recommends you print out or keep a digital folder of all your invoices so you know exactly what you're waiting to receive. Remember, major shipping services will never ask you for credit card information to get your package delivered.