Top bass fishers compete on Lake St. Clair for $100,000 prize

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The best bass fishers in the world are competing on Lake St. Clair as part of a four-day Bassmaster tournament, with the winner taking home a $100,000 prize.

Over 100 professional anglers have taken over Lake St. Clair off the shores of Chesterfield Township for the Bassmaster Elite Series, which began Thursday.

The tournament is not only bringing top fishing talent to the area but also providing a significant economic boost to local businesses.

"We were very grateful and humbled that they chose to come here," Chesterfield Township Supervisor Brad Kersten said.

WXYZ

Kersten noted that Bassmaster has chosen Lake St. Clair for this elite series twice in three years.

"This is the premier location: we're right off of anchor bay, you have access to just about any waterway around the Macomb region," Kersten said.

According to Macomb County officials, Bassmaster reports close to $1 million in direct economic impact to the county. Fans, Bassmaster says, want to fish where the pros fish.

Local businesses are seeing the benefits. Sugarbush Tavern owner Brennan Richter says being by the lake during this tournament is paying off.

"We're right next to a couple of boat launches, so we seem to be a good spot to go to," Richter said.

The tournament has increased his business significantly, he said.

"At least adding on about half of our normal profits going on all week Monday through Sunday," Richter said.

WXYZ

Twenty-four-year-old Aaron Jagdfeld, a professional angler from Rochester Hills, let 7 News Detroit tag along for a closer look at the world's best anglers.

"I fish tournaments of my own. Those are the bass master opens, which is a step below the elites," Jagdfeld said.

WXYZ

Born to fish, Jagdfeld explained there's more to professional fishing than meets the eye.

Aaron Jagdfeld

"There's a lot that goes into it. It's more than just coming out here… This yellow screen is called side imaging, and it's shooting a beam a hundred feet out to either side and it's showing us what's on the bottom," Jagdfeld said.

The champion — the angler with the heaviest total weight of fish caught over the four-day period — will be crowned on Sunday.

It's a title Jagdfeld hopes to catch himself in 2026.

Aaron Jagdfeld

"I'm getting closer for sure, but it's hard to say because it's all points based. Still have four tournaments left this year. You get four good tournaments in a row and can definitely make the elite series next year," Jagdfeld said.

