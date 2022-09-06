Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point being retired, officials say

(WXYZ) — After nearly two decades and millions of riders, Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point is officially being retired.

Park officials made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying that the team is hard at work to create a new and reimagined ride experience. More information is expected at a later date.

The ride was shut down last year after a woman was injured when a metal object fell from the roller coaster. She was standing in line when she was hit in the head by the metal object.

An investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident.

When the ride opened in 2003, it set four new records: world's tallest complete circuit roller coaster, tallest roller coaster, tallest roller coaster drop and fastest roller coaster.

It had a maximum speed of 120 mph and a 400-foot drop.