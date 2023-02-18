Watch Now
Top US, China diplomats meet amid tensions over balloon

Petr David Josek/AP
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 15:52:44-05

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with China's top diplomat in the first high-level contact between the two countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago.

The talks between Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, took place in Munich, where they are attending an international security conference.

Details of the meeting aren't immediately available, but a senior State Department official confirms they had met.

Blinken had canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the two countries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

