Tornado destroys homes, businesses in Gaylord; community comes together

GAYLORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died and 44 remain injured in the hospital following a powerful tornado that devastated Gaylord on Friday.

The damage led to an official state of emergency declaration by the governor and a local state of emergency by the county.

Extensive cleanup can be seen and heard all throughout Gaylord. The National Weather Service said it’s the strongest tornado to ever hit this area.

WXYZ Crews cleaning up damage the day after a tornado went through Gaylord on May 20, 2022.

Surreal images of destruction caused by the fierce tornado show snapshots of the tragedy.

“It sounded like a train coming through,” said Jerri Speckman of Gaylord, adding that he is grateful to be alive despite losing so much. “We had less than two minutes from the alert to the time it hit the house.”

He's left with little more than a lawn chairs. His house was ravaged by the twister that traveled through the area for 26 minutes.

“You see, the walls are all blown out, lost all the windows on that side there. The back wall is all bowing out,” Speckman said.

Even worse, Speckman is coping with his son and daughter-in-law being hospitalized with serious injuries. The two were inside a home in the now-leveled Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, which was heavily hit and is estimated to be 95% destroyed.

“Both have broken pelvises. She has broken ribs, internal bleeding, lacerations. He has a fractured vertebrae and hip,” Speckman said.

WXYZ Damage the day after a tornado moved through Gaylord on May 20, 2022.

Nearby, the McLain family was shaken up by the force of mother nature that uprooted trees and bent metal with ease.

“Looked out my front window of my kitchen and couldn’t see the road. Grabbed the boys and put them in the basement,” Matthew McLain said.

Mona McLain added, “This fence goes halfway all the way around my house, and half of it is gone. It’s all down. We had a bunch of pine trees, and they are all gone.”

At a press conference Saturday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed two deaths and 44 people injured — many of whom are being treated at local hospitals.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 6,500 homes remained without power amid a sea of endless downed lines.

“We’re finishing up our search and rescue. Last night, we found our second victim at the mobile home park,” MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

A curfew was issued for the city of Gaylord Friday night until Saturday morning. Another curfew begins Saturday at 7 p.m. and ends Sunday morning.

For now, the community continues to pull together by dropping off water and other supplies at E-Free Church in Gaylord at 1649 E. M-32, where assistance is being provided.

“The church has become the staging spot. People that don’t have a place to stay now, need help and a shower or laundry, they can come right here. Phones charged. Whatever,” E-Free Church Pastor Scott Distler said.

WXYZ Damage after a tornado went through Gaylord on May 20, 2022.

A police hotline is also set up to help find those missing at 989-705-3780.

“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to get our community out to help,” Erin Mann with United Way said.

In the absence of tornado sirens, MSP says a red alert system did work correctly, sending warnings about the tornado to every cell phone in the area.

