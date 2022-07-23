Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago.

Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville were reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The tornado touched down about 5:40 a.m. and was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago area overnight. Wind gusts reached 58 mph at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Kluber added.

Multiple gas leaks in a Naperville commercial building also were reported and about 250 utility customers temporarily lost power, the city said in a release.

About a dozen roads were blocked by fallen trees or branches. No injuries were reported.

Flood watches were issued for a number of northern and western Chicago suburbs. A flash flood warning was issued for some communities along the Illinois state line with northwestern Indiana.

About 20,000 homes and businesses in northern Indiana and 3,300 in southwestern Michigan were without electricity Saturday afternoon primarily due to trees and branches toppled by the strong winds onto utility lines, Indiana Michigan Power said.