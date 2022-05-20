Watch
Tornado touches down in Otsego County, buildings damaged

Posted at 4:33 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:12:36-04

(WXYZ) — A tornado touched down in Otsego County.

The National Weather Service and Michigan State Police confirmed the tornado touchdown on Friday afternoon.

MSP says several homes and businesses are damaged and that trees and power lines are blocking toads. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Photos and video from Gaylord on social media give a glimpse at some of the damage.

Courtesy Lindsay Michelle

MSP along with local resources are responding to the area.

