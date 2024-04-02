Total Solar Eclipse 2024: See when it starts, ends & hits near totality in your ZIP code

(WXYZ) — Monday is the total solar eclipse, the much-anticipated event taking place across the country. While metro Detroit won't have full totality, much of the area will have near totality.

NASA has a website where you can track the solar eclipse and follow the path as it moves through your neighborhood.

In Downtown Detroit, there will be a max percent coverage of 99.4%. It will start at 1:58 p.m., hit the 99.4% at 3:14 p.m. and end at 4:27 p.m.

For Southfield, it will start at 1:58 p.m., peak at 3:14 p.m. with 98.9% coverage, and end at 4:27 p.m.

