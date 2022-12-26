Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police say an armed robber targeted a tow truck driver, not knowing that tow truck driver had a CPL and was ready to fight back.

It happened in the 15400 block of Young Street, in the area of Outer Drive and Kelly, around 9:30a.m. Detroit police say they responded to an armed robbery. They found one person shot. Investigators say that person was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He allegedly was robbing the tow truck driver, who shot him.

“I heard multiple gunshots, around six to eight,” said one neighbor who did not want to share his name.

Detroit Police are not confirming the identity of the armed robber, but sources say he has ties to the area. The neighbor did not want any conflict with them as they grieve.

“You have to get these crooks off the street on way or another,” he said.

The driver was in a truck labeled TK Junk Car Removal. WXYZ stopped by the business to find out his side of the story, but no one answered.

Some towing company owners tell WXYZ this crime reveals a problem. Some insurance companies will not cover the liability that comes with tow truck drivers carrying a gun. As a result, some towing companies have policies against carrying a weapon.

“I don’t know anybody that will cover your civil liability and that is why we promote education,” said Bill Kucyk, Owner of Action Impact Firearms and Training Centers.

Kucyk worked in law enforcement before becoming a lawyer and business owner. He says when insurance options are limited, training is key.

“If you are in an occupation where your life is at risk, I encourage you to take whatever steps you need to to protect yourself,” said Kucyk.

“We will go to the gun range and practice. It is all about safety and going home at the end of your shift,” said Lenny Baldwin, Owner of U WIN Towing in St Clair County, which also services Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Baldwin says when he worked for other companies he was not allowed to carry a weapon, but is a strong believer in being able to defend yourself. Baldwin says he pays for the insurance available, encourages his drivers to get a CPL if they want and trains them. He wants his drivers to have the ability to defend themselves.

Baldwin said the towing community is thinking about the driver impacted, knowing all drivers can easily find themselves in tough situations.

“It worries me every day, and my drivers know that,” said Baldwin.

There is no indication the tow truck driver will face any charges at this time. Detroit Police say they will hand the investigation over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for review, where a final decision will be made.