Towering smoke from flower barn fire in Richmond could be seen for miles Sunday

RICHMOND — Massive smoke and flames out of Richmond Sunday evening caused hundreds of people to ask, "What's that?"

The fire started around 5 p.m. at the back of Theut's Flower Barn.

We spoke to neighbors whose property is right next to the flames, they told us people drove in from all over and came to their backyard to watch the fire.

Jeff DeBuck who lives nearby told us his family saw the beginning of the smoke, "I just got on the golf cart, I grabbed my daughter and said ‘Let’s go!' It’s the biggest fire I’ve ever seen. I literally was standing on that porch and it was hot, it was like the sun."

Cars lined Weeks and Pound Road as people drove in to see what was the cause of the towering smoke that could be seen from over 25 miles away.

"You could see the trees all burnt, it was blazing," said DeBuck.

Mallory Quinn who drove in to see the fire said, "This was, I’ve never really seen this before, it was just pouring out."

Social media became flooded with all these videos and pictures of the fire.

The owners of Theut's Flower Barn did confirm to us off camera the most important news that no one was hurt.

"We’re all very interested in what happened, and then you see people who live here and it's like, 'Wow, this must really affect them and their livelihood.'"

At this point the fire departments who responded to the fire could not tell us what caused the flames.

DeBuck said, "At one point the fire was coming this way, and the wind was picking up. If that wind would have picked up, this would have been gone."