Townhouse proposal in Novi sparks debate and concerns over impact of wetlands

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposed townhouse development in Novi could reshape wetlands and woodlands, worrying nearby residents who plan to join environmental advocates at a public hearing next week.

The proposed 161-unit townhomes would be developed on 31 acres of land on Providence Parkway, but residents living nearby are concerned about the impact to wetlands and tree removal and the density of homes.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Concerns growing over impact on wetlands

Ann Nelke, who has lived in Novi for 18 years says The Villas at Stonebrook was her dream spot because of its single-floor layout, but her serene woodsy backyard may soon see changes.

"I've lost sleep over it to be honest," Nelke said.

WXYZ

Developers are looking to transform the woodlands behind her neighborhood into 160 townhome units. The site has nearly 7 acres of wetlands.

"It's very upsetting and Novi is a tree city. It's been that way for 30 years. In the master plan, it talks about sustainability and woodland, wetland preservation," Nelke said.

The developer, Robertson Brothers, says about half an acre of wetlands would be impacted, removing a number of trees. Nelke says she's not against development but even that goes too far.

"I think the fact that they want to take down so many trees, it's too dense for that area. It's not a good fit for the area," Nelke said."The area closest to Grand River, that'd be great, and then maybe a little further so that there's less destruction of the natural features because Novi, again, is very much in favor of the master plan of organized development. Something that would have the least amount of impact and I feel like this would have a great impact on the environment and the surrounding residents," she said.

A courtesy rendering

Nelke isn't the only resident upset about the proposal. Resident Paula Barnes says her family moved to the location specifically for the woods.

"We are not happy about it at all. We never would've moved here if we had known that," Barnes said.

Barnes is among a group of dozens of community members planning to send letters and show up for a public hearing next week, where the planning commission will consider rezoning the area from light industrial to high density multi-family.

WXYZ

"My husband is going to be the talker, so he has a list of things he's gonna say," Barnes said.

Novi City Planner Barbara McBeth says the project is still in the very early stages of the process and officials are thorough.

"Our master plan and our ordinance standards both require review of the natural features that might be on a site for any development, including this one. So the woodlands and the wetlands will be evaluated," McBeth said.

The city says the wetland mitigation areas would be required to be protected by a conservation easement, as would any woodland replacement credits planted on site. Staff has also requested remaining woodland and wetland areas be placed in conservation easements.

McBeth says even with the current zoning, the process of required wetland mitigation would be the same. In this case, Robertson Brothers are proposing to go beyond requirements.

WXYZ

"Wetland mitigation would be provided actually in excess of what the city requirements would be because of the fact that there's an eagle permit from the state that is also needed, and they're trying to be consistent with the eagle permit that was previously issued when an industrial medical office building was proposed," McBeth said.

The meeting is the first opportunity for the public to make their voice heard, but there will be no recommendation from the commission that day. If the project moves forward, another public hearing will be held before it heads to the city council.

"For me to think that oh well, it's just going to happen anyway, I couldn't look at myself. I have to feel like I've tried my hardest, and that's why I do all the research and attend all the meetings and I post on Nextdoor and those kinds of things," Nelke said.

McBeth says the city’s master plan states that there is a need for housing of varied typologies, from starter home to senior housing, at various price points to cater to the needs of different demographic groups. Survey respondents indicated a demand for more diverse housing types. The most popular housing type remained the detached single-family home, followed by townhomes and senior living apartments.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

