Toys for Tots distributing 7,500 toys in Detroit today

(WXYZ) — Toys for Tots and Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores are making sure kids have a good Christmas by distributing more than 7,500 toys in Detroit on Friday.

It's happening at Eastern Market, and it comes after the donation by Gores and the Gores Family Foundation that will help 750 families.

The U.S. Marine Corps helps distribute the toys throughout the day.

Families will arrive on Friday morning and will be greeted by Marines in Dress Blues and escorted around to the toys based on the child's age, according to Marine Staff Sgt. Anthony Palagallo.

Each child or parent can pick out two toys per child per their age group, and then they can go pick out bigger toys like bicycles, games, LEGO sets, scooters, bluetooth headphones and more.

Palagallo said he started in Pensacola, Fla. and has been doing this as a coordinator for four years. He was an assisted coordinator last year and took over the responsibilities as coordinator this year.

His main job is to look over the applications for the families and make sure everything is correct, set up the events and work on the Macomb County distribution.

"I love seeing the families' faces when they get to see the toys," he said.

The event is not open to the public, and the families have already applied and been chosen.