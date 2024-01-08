Tracking a messy Tuesday storm

We are tracking a bigger storm tonight through Wednesday morning but it's bringing more than just snow to Metro Detroit. The latest forecast will bring a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain with the bulk of the snow falling during the morning hours. Therefore, the biggest snow impact from this storm will be the TIMING and not the AMOUNT of snow.

Mike Taylor Tuesday snow

Mike Taylor

Snowfall accumulation will be 1-3" across Metro Detroit, with 3-5" possible from northern Oakland County, down through Ann Arbor and Adrian, to the state line. Warmer air will transition the snow to steady rain around noon, bringing 0.5-1" of rain across the area. This rain and high temperatures near 40° will melt most, if not all of the snow from the morning. Showers will become spottier Tuesday night, with lighter snow/sleet/rain showers continuing Wednesday. Additional snowfall could make the roads slick by Wednesday morning.

Snow Forecast: Updated 1/8/24 6am

Mike Taylor

Not to be overlooked are the winds, which will be gusting up to 40+ mph.

Mike Taylor

We'll have a chance for more lighter snow Thursday, before another big system arrive Friday night into the weekend. Latest models have this storm tracking farther south than Tuesday/Wednesday's storm. This would mean a snowier system for Metro Detroit with arctic air to follow.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn