Traffic in metro Detroit is back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was 25 minutes.

That is despite the number of people working from home tripling nationwide from 2019 to 2021.

In 2019 there were about 1.4 million cars a day on the roads.

This year, that number stands at 1.3 million.

The uptick in traffic and delays come down to two factors: when drivers get on the roads and of course, construction.

If you ask drivers, they'll tell you they notice the traffic.

“Yes, I did notice,” Angela Evans said.

“It's horrible,” Denise Kirchoff adds.

Kirchoff says she has to drive through the i-96 construction zone between i-275 and us-23 to see her daughter.

“We have a daughter that goes to MSU, so we have been going back and forth to MSU and every time I get in the car I just sit there and go, ok how long is this really going to take me,” she said.

The usually hour-long drive now takes nearly double the time.

"I just want it to be over and done,” Kirchoff said.

Rob Morosi a spokesperson for MDOT says once winter hits, some of the road projects will be put on pause bringing temporary relief to drivers.

“I think the most interesting statistic we found is that the actual morning commute numbers are down. Where you are seeing more traffic is during the afternoon hours. Afternoon and early evening," Morosi said.

Morosi attributes some of that heavy afternoon traffic to people working from home who still need to run errands.