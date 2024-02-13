Traffic shift to impact EB side of I-696 between I-275 and M-10

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beginning on February 17, a traffic shift will be made for both directions of traffic to the eastbound side of I-696 between I-275 and M-10, MDOT says.

The shift, part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther project, will include lane and ramp closures for the installation of traffic control devices, pavement markings and the realignment of barrier walls.

On Feb. 17 at 7:00 a.m., the following shits will be made:



Eastbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from I-275 to M-10 through late fall.

Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from M-10 to I-275 for approximately one week.

The northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696 will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 24 through 5:00 a.m. on Feb. 26, the following traffic shifts will be made:

Eastbound and westbound I-696 will have two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and M-10 through late fall.

Eastbound I-696 will have two lanes open from M-10 to Lahser Road through late fall.

Westbound I-696 has two lanes shifted onto M-10 at Lahser Road/M-10/US-24 through late fall.

The northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed through late fall and detoured via westbound 12 Mile Road and southbound M-5 to westbound I-96.

northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 The Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed through late fall and detoured via westbound 12 Mile Road and southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound I-696.

“This $275 million I-696 Restore the Reuther investment includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement and rebuilding the ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road). This year, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from east of US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. Eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023,” said MDOT.

This project is expected to directly and indirectly support local 3,328 jobs.

To learn more about the I-696 Restore the Reuther project, visit DrivingOakland.com.