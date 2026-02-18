13 train cars derail in Pittsfield Township; police say there is no public safety hazard

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a dozen train cars derailed from the tracks in Pittsfield Township early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department said that about 13 rail cars derailed from the tracks. No injuries have been reported.

Police also said none of the rail cars were carrying hazardous materials.

Police say the derailment has blocked some roads. Those roads are Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road and Morgan Road between Venture Dr. and Stone School Road.

Police say the closures are expected to remain in place for several days, but there is no public safety hazard as a result of the derailment.