Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

13 train cars derail in Pittsfield Township; police say there is no public safety hazard

Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.54.04 AM.png
WXYZ's Danny Stricker
Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.54.04 AM.png
Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.50.40 AM.png
Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.19.29 AM.png
processed-48AF3CCB-BA23-4B04-9250-6291EB1E61E3.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a dozen train cars derailed from the tracks in Pittsfield Township early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department said that about 13 rail cars derailed from the tracks. No injuries have been reported.

Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.54.04 AM.png

Police also said none of the rail cars were carrying hazardous materials.

Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 7.50.40 AM.png

Police say the derailment has blocked some roads. Those roads are Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road and Morgan Road between Venture Dr. and Stone School Road.

Police say the closures are expected to remain in place for several days, but there is no public safety hazard as a result of the derailment.

processed-48AF3CCB-BA23-4B04-9250-6291EB1E61E3.jpeg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit